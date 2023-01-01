Exynos 1330 vs Snapdragon 778G Plus VS Exynos 1330 Snapdragon 778G Plus We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1330 (with Mali G68 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Samsung Exynos 1330 Announced 1-year and 4-months later

Announced 1-year and 4-months later Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm) Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos Shows better (up to 33%) AnTuTu 9 score – 553K vs 417K

Shows better (up to 33%) AnTuTu 9 score – 553K vs 417K Better instruction set architecture

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Exynos 1330 417439 Snapdragon 778G Plus +33% 553107 CPU 135870 163562 GPU 84351 166187 Memory 79123 94470 UX 116666 124621 Total score 417439 553107 Submit your AnTuTu result

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Exynos 1330 n/a Snapdragon 778G Plus 2636 Graphics test - 15 FPS Score - 2636

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1330 and Snapdragon 778G Plus

CPU Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)

3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55) Cores 8 8 Frequency 2400 MHz 2500 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics GPU name Mali G68 MP2 Adreno 642L Architecture Valhal 2 Adreno 600 GPU frequency - 500 MHz Execution units 2 2 Shading units - 384 Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth - 25.6 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 770 Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem - X53 4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info Announced February 2023 October 2021 Class Mid range Mid range Model number S5E8535 SM7325-AE Official page Samsung Exynos 1330 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site