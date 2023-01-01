Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1330 vs Snapdragon 778G Plus – what's better?

Exynos 1330 vs Snapdragon 778G Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1330 (with Mali G68 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1330
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows better (up to 33%) AnTuTu 9 score – 553K vs 417K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1330
vs
Snapdragon 778G Plus

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1330
417439
Snapdragon 778G Plus +33%
553107
CPU 135870 163562
GPU 84351 166187
Memory 79123 94470
UX 116666 124621
Total score 417439 553107
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test - 15 FPS
Score - 2636

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1330 and Snapdragon 778G Plus

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G68 MP2 Adreno 642L
Architecture Valhal 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 500 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units - 384
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 770
Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X53
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2023 October 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E8535 SM7325-AE
Official page Samsung Exynos 1330 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site

