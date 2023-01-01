Exynos 1330 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1330 (with Mali G68 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Adreno 730). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1330
- Higher GPU frequency (~16%)
- Announced 1-year and 3-months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Performs 10.5x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 967K vs 419K
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2400 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|135870
|220397
|GPU
|84351
|422572
|Memory
|79123
|157833
|UX
|116666
|164547
|Total score
|419571
|967557
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
746
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +72%
1284
Multi-Core Score
2509
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +53%
3846
|Image compression
|-
|192.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|36 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|81.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|83.7 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|38.7 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|4.24 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1140 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|58%
|Graphics test
|-
|52 FPS
|Score
|-
|8841
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|114 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1330 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv9-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|6 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|7 W
|5.3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G68 MP2
|Adreno 730
|Architecture
|Valhal 2
|Adreno 700
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|818 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|3
|Shading units
|24
|768
|FLOPS
|240 Gigaflops
|2513 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Snapdragon X65
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 10000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 3670 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2023
|December 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E8535
|SM8450
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1330 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site
