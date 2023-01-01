Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1330 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1330 (with Mali G68 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Adreno 730). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1330
  • Higher GPU frequency (~16%)
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Performs 10.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 967K vs 419K
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1330
419571
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +131%
967557
CPU 135870 220397
GPU 84351 422572
Memory 79123 157833
UX 116666 164547
Total score 419571 967557
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 192.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 36 images/s
Speech recognition - 81.2 words/s
Machine learning - 83.7 images/s
Camera shooting - 38.7 images/s
HTML 5 - 4.24 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1140 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 58%
Graphics test - 52 FPS
Score - 8841

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 88 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 42 FPS
[Ultra]
Shadowgun Legends - 89 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 114 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 40 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1330 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 6 MB
Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 7 W 5.3 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G68 MP2 Adreno 730
Architecture Valhal 2 Adreno 700
GPU frequency 950 MHz 818 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 24 768
FLOPS 240 Gigaflops 2513 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon
Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Snapdragon X65
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 10000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 3670 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2023 December 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number S5E8535 SM8450
Official page Samsung Exynos 1330 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site

