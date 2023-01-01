Exynos 1330 vs Snapdragon 855
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1330 (with Mali G68 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
47
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
26
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
50
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1330
- Announced 4-years and 3-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~62%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Performs 3.7x better in floating-point computations
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2400 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 9 score – 520K vs 419K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|135870
|141111
|GPU
|84351
|184880
|Memory
|79123
|76857
|UX
|116666
|115836
|Total score
|419571
|520635
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
746
743
Multi-Core Score
2509
Snapdragon 855 +5%
2623
|Image compression
|-
|153.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|21 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|45.7 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|48 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|26.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.44 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|846.9 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|92%
|Graphics test
|-
|18 FPS
|Score
|-
|3094
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1330 and Snapdragon 855
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|-
|384 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|768 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.7 billion
|TDP
|7 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G68 MP2
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Valhal 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|585 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|24
|384
|FLOPS
|240 Gigaflops
|899 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2023
|December 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E8535
|SM8150
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1330 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
