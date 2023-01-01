Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1330 vs Snapdragon 855 – what's better?

Exynos 1330 vs Snapdragon 855

Exynos 1330
VS
Snapdragon 855
Exynos 1330
Snapdragon 855

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1330 (with Mali G68 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1330
  • Announced 4-years and 3-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~62%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Performs 3.7x better in floating-point computations
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 9 score – 520K vs 419K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1330
vs
Snapdragon 855

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1330
419571
Snapdragon 855 +24%
520635
CPU 135870 141111
GPU 84351 184880
Memory 79123 76857
UX 116666 115836
Total score 419571 520635
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1330
2509
Snapdragon 855 +5%
2623
Image compression - 153.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 21 images/s
Speech recognition - 45.7 words/s
Machine learning - 48 images/s
Camera shooting - 26.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.44 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 846.9 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 92%
Graphics test - 18 FPS
Score - 3094

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Ultra]
Shadowgun Legends - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1330 and Snapdragon 855

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.1-A
L1 cache - 384 KB
L2 cache - 768 KB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.7 billion
TDP 7 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G68 MP2 Adreno 640
Architecture Valhal 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 950 MHz 585 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 24 384
FLOPS 240 Gigaflops 899 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 690
Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X24 LTE, X50 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 20
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2023 December 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number S5E8535 SM8150
Official page Samsung Exynos 1330 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

