Exynos 1330 vs Snapdragon 865
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1330 (with Mali G68 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
47
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
26
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
50
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1330
- Higher GPU frequency (~62%)
- Announced 3-years and 3-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Performs 5.1x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 58%) AnTuTu 9 score – 661K vs 419K
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2400 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|135870
|184780
|GPU
|84351
|218973
|Memory
|79123
|112824
|UX
|116666
|141582
|Total score
|419571
|661735
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
746
Snapdragon 865 +26%
937
Multi-Core Score
2509
Snapdragon 865 +38%
3455
|Image compression
|-
|173.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|25.2 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|52.6 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|55.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|29.5 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.95 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|997.7 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|91%
|Graphics test
|-
|23 FPS
|Score
|-
|3873
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|61 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1330 and Snapdragon 865
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|10.3 billion
|TDP
|7 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G68 MP2
|Adreno 650
|Architecture
|Valhal 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|587 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|24
|512
|FLOPS
|240 Gigaflops
|1228 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 698
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X55
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2023
|December 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E8535
|SM8250-AB
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1330 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2