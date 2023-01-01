Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1330 vs Snapdragon 870 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1330 (with Mali G68 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1330
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows significantly better (up to 70%) AnTuTu 9 score – 710K vs 417K
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2400 MHz)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1330
vs
Snapdragon 870

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1330
417439
Snapdragon 870 +70%
710337
CPU 135870 191949
GPU 84351 246158
Memory 79123 114925
UX 116666 150623
Total score 417439 710337
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1330
747
Snapdragon 870 +35%
1006
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1330
2511
Snapdragon 870 +36%
3411
Image compression - 180.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 25 images/s
Speech recognition - 55.6 words/s
Machine learning - 56.8 images/s
Camera shooting - 27 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.11 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 987.3 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 90%
Graphics test - 25 FPS
Score - 4296

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 88 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Ultra]
Shadowgun Legends - 102 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 107 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 49 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1330 and Snapdragon 870

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G68 MP2 Adreno 650
Architecture Valhal 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 675 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units - 512
FLOPS - 1372 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 44 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 698
Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X55
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2023 January 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number S5E8535 SM8250-AC
Official page Samsung Exynos 1330 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site

