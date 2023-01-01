Exynos 1330 vs Snapdragon 870 VS Exynos 1330 Snapdragon 870 We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1330 (with Mali G68 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Samsung Exynos 1330 Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm) Announced 2-years and 2-months later Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos Shows significantly better (up to 70%) AnTuTu 9 score – 710K vs 417K

Shows significantly better (up to 70%) AnTuTu 9 score – 710K vs 417K 33% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2400 MHz)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Exynos 1330 417439 Snapdragon 870 +70% 710337 CPU 135870 191949 GPU 84351 246158 Memory 79123 114925 UX 116666 150623 Total score 417439 710337 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Exynos 1330 747 Snapdragon 870 +35% 1006 Multi-Core Score Exynos 1330 2511 Snapdragon 870 +36% 3411 Image compression - 180.7 Mpixels/s Face detection - 25 images/s Speech recognition - 55.6 words/s Machine learning - 56.8 images/s Camera shooting - 27 images/s HTML 5 - 3.11 Mnodes/s SQLite - 987.3 Krows/s

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Exynos 1330 n/a Snapdragon 870 4296 Stability - 90% Graphics test - 25 FPS Score - 4296

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile - 88 FPS

[Ultra] Call of Duty: Mobile - 59 FPS

[Ultra] Fortnite - 27 FPS

[Ultra] Shadowgun Legends - 102 FPS

[Ultra] World of Tanks Blitz - 107 FPS

[Ultra] Genshin Impact - 49 FPS

[Ultra] Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS

[Ultra] Device - Xiaomi Black Shark 4

1080 x 2400 We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1330 and Snapdragon 870

CPU Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)

3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55) Cores 8 8 Frequency 2400 MHz 3200 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A L1 cache - 128 KB L2 cache - 512 KB L3 cache - 4 MB Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers TDP - 10 W

Graphics GPU name Mali G68 MP2 Adreno 650 Architecture Valhal 2 Adreno 600 GPU frequency - 675 MHz Execution units 2 2 Shading units - 512 FLOPS - 1372 Gigaflops Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2750 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth - 44 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 698 Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3840 x 2160 Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem - X55 4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info Announced February 2023 January 2021 Class Mid range Flagship Model number S5E8535 SM8250-AC Official page Samsung Exynos 1330 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site