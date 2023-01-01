Exynos 1330 vs Snapdragon 888
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1330 (with Mali G68 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (Adreno 660). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
47
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
26
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
50
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1330
- Announced 2-years and 3-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- Performs 7.2x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 93%) AnTuTu 9 score – 810K vs 419K
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2400 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|135870
|213623
|GPU
|84351
|312145
|Memory
|79123
|130817
|UX
|116666
|152825
|Total score
|419571
|810488
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
746
Snapdragon 888 +52%
1137
Multi-Core Score
2509
Snapdragon 888 +48%
3723
|Image compression
|-
|177.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|26.5 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|67.7 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|59.9 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|37.5 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.96 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1060 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|91%
|Graphics test
|-
|30 FPS
|Score
|-
|5051
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|83 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[Ultra]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|112 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1330 and Snapdragon 888
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|10.3 billion
|TDP
|7 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G68 MP2
|Adreno 660
|Architecture
|Valhal 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|840 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|24
|512
|FLOPS
|240 Gigaflops
|1720 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 780
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X60
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2023
|December 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E8535
|SM8350
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1330 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site
