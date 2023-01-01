Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1330 vs Snapdragon 888 – what's better?

Exynos 1330 vs Snapdragon 888

Exynos 1330
VS
Snapdragon 888
Exynos 1330
Snapdragon 888

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1330 (with Mali G68 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (Adreno 660). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1330
  • Announced 2-years and 3-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Performs 7.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 93%) AnTuTu 9 score – 810K vs 419K
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1330
vs
Snapdragon 888

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1330
419571
Snapdragon 888 +93%
810488
CPU 135870 213623
GPU 84351 312145
Memory 79123 130817
UX 116666 152825
Total score 419571 810488
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1330
746
Snapdragon 888 +52%
1137
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1330
2509
Snapdragon 888 +48%
3723
Image compression - 177.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 26.5 images/s
Speech recognition - 67.7 words/s
Machine learning - 59.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 37.5 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.96 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1060 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 91%
Graphics test - 30 FPS
Score - 5051

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 83 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[Ultra]
Shadowgun Legends - 89 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 112 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1330 and Snapdragon 888

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 10.3 billion
TDP 7 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G68 MP2 Adreno 660
Architecture Valhal 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 950 MHz 840 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 24 512
FLOPS 240 Gigaflops 1720 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 780
Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X60
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 7500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 3000 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2023 December 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number S5E8535 SM8350
Official page Samsung Exynos 1330 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Dimensity 8200 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
2. Samsung Exynos 1380 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
5. MediaTek Dimensity 1080 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
6. Samsung Exynos 1380 or Samsung Exynos 1330
7. Samsung Exynos 1280 or Samsung Exynos 1330
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 or Samsung Exynos 1330
9. MediaTek Dimensity 810 or Samsung Exynos 1330
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or Samsung Exynos 1330
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 1330, or ask any questions
EnglishРусский