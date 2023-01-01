Exynos 1380 vs Dimensity 9200
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
55
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
58
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1150K vs 526K
- 27% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2400 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|275605
|GPU
|-
|436558
|Memory
|-
|227902
|UX
|-
|204053
|Total score
|526277
|1150519
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
784
Dimensity 9200 +68%
1314
Multi-Core Score
2635
Dimensity 9200 +90%
4994
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|86%
|Graphics test
|-
|72 FPS
|Score
|-
|12109
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Dimensity 9200
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|3050 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv9-A
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|17 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MP5
|Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall 3
|Execution units
|5
|11
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 4.0
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|7
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2023
|November 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1380 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1