Exynos 1380 vs Dimensity 9200 VS Exynos 1380 Dimensity 9200 We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1150K vs 526K

Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1150K vs 526K 27% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2400 MHz)

27% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2400 MHz) Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Exynos 1380 526277 Dimensity 9200 +119% 1150519 CPU - 275605 GPU - 436558 Memory - 227902 UX - 204053 Total score 526277 1150519 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Exynos 1380 784 Dimensity 9200 +68% 1314 Multi-Core Score Exynos 1380 2635 Dimensity 9200 +90% 4994

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Exynos 1380 n/a Dimensity 9200 12109 Stability - 86% Graphics test - 72 FPS Score - 12109

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Dimensity 9200

CPU Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3

3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2400 MHz 3050 MHz Instruction set - ARMv9-A L3 cache - 8 MB Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers Transistor count - 17 billion

Graphics GPU name Mali-G68 MP5 Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11 Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall 3 Execution units 5 11 Vulkan version 1.1 1.3 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Memory frequency 3200 MHz - Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max size 8 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2960 x 1440 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP - Video capture 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps - Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps - Wi-Fi 6 7 Bluetooth 5.2 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info Announced February 2023 November 2022 Class Mid range Flagship Official page Samsung Exynos 1380 official site MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site