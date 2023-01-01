Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1380 vs Dimensity 9200 – what's better?

Exynos 1380 vs Dimensity 9200

Exynos 1380
VS
Dimensity 9200
Exynos 1380
Dimensity 9200

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1150K vs 526K
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1380
vs
Dimensity 9200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1380
526277
Dimensity 9200 +119%
1150519
CPU - 275605
GPU - 436558
Memory - 227902
UX - 204053
Total score 526277 1150519
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1380
784
Dimensity 9200 +68%
1314
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1380
2635
Dimensity 9200 +90%
4994

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 86%
Graphics test - 72 FPS
Score - 12109

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Dimensity 9200

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 3050 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv9-A
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count - 17 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MP5 Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall 3
Execution units 5 11
Vulkan version 1.1 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 8 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 7
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2023 November 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 1380 official site MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site

