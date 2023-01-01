Exynos 1380 vs Snapdragon 720G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
55
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
58
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
- Announced 3-years and 2-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 55%) AnTuTu 9 score – 526K vs 340K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|106622
|GPU
|-
|86653
|Memory
|-
|53851
|UX
|-
|93089
|Total score
|526277
|340216
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1380 +37%
784
573
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1380 +55%
2635
1705
|Image compression
|-
|110.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|13.1 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|27.3 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|26.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|15.7 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.16 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|533.6 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|6 FPS
|Score
|-
|1039
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|43 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|34 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|30 FPS
[High]
|Device
|-
|Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Snapdragon 720G
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MP5
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|5
|2
|Shading units
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|435 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS, 1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|384 kHz/32 bit
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2023
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7125
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1380 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
