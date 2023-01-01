Exynos 1380 vs Snapdragon 730G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
55
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
58
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
- Announced 3-years and 11-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 58%) AnTuTu 9 score – 526K vs 332K
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|98232
|GPU
|-
|90747
|Memory
|-
|51677
|UX
|-
|91328
|Total score
|526277
|332557
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1380 +45%
784
541
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1380 +52%
2635
1734
|Image compression
|-
|102.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|15.2 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|27.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|25 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|15.4 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.03 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|547.4 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|5 FPS
|Score
|-
|990
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|47 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|38 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Medium]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Snapdragon 730G
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MP5
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|825 MHz
|Execution units
|5
|2
|Shading units
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|422 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 688
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2023
|April 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7150-AB
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1380 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
