Exynos 1380 vs Snapdragon 730G VS Exynos 1380 Snapdragon 730G We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380 Announced 3-years and 11-months later

Announced 3-years and 11-months later Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm) Shows significantly better (up to 58%) AnTuTu 9 score – 526K vs 332K

Shows significantly better (up to 58%) AnTuTu 9 score – 526K vs 332K 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz) Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Exynos 1380 +58% 526277 Snapdragon 730G 332557 CPU - 98232 GPU - 90747 Memory - 51677 UX - 91328 Total score 526277 332557 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Exynos 1380 +45% 784 Snapdragon 730G 541 Multi-Core Score Exynos 1380 +52% 2635 Snapdragon 730G 1734 Image compression - 102.3 Mpixels/s Face detection - 15.2 images/s Speech recognition - 27.8 words/s Machine learning - 25 images/s Camera shooting - 15.4 images/s HTML 5 - 2.03 Mnodes/s SQLite - 547.4 Krows/s

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Exynos 1380 n/a Snapdragon 730G 990 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 5 FPS Score - 990

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile - 47 FPS

[High] Call of Duty: Mobile - 38 FPS

[Ultra] Fortnite - 27 FPS

[Medium] World of Tanks Blitz - 51 FPS

[Ultra] Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 54 FPS

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Snapdragon 730G

CPU Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)

6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55) Cores 8 8 Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A Process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers TDP - 5 W

Graphics GPU name Mali-G68 MP5 Adreno 618 Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 600 GPU frequency - 825 MHz Execution units 5 2 Shading units - 128 FLOPS - 422 Gigaflops Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth - 14.91 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 688 Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0 Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3360 x 1440 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem - X15 4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 15 5G support Yes No Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.0 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info Announced February 2023 April 2019 Class Mid range Mid range Model number - SM7150-AB Official page Samsung Exynos 1380 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site