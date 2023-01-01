Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1380 vs Snapdragon 730G – what's better?

Exynos 1380 vs Snapdragon 730G

Exynos 1380
VS
Snapdragon 730G
Exynos 1380
Snapdragon 730G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
  • Announced 3-years and 11-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 58%) AnTuTu 9 score – 526K vs 332K
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1380
vs
Snapdragon 730G

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1380 +58%
526277
Snapdragon 730G
332557
CPU - 98232
GPU - 90747
Memory - 51677
UX - 91328
Total score 526277 332557
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1380 +52%
2635
Snapdragon 730G
1734
Image compression - 102.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 15.2 images/s
Speech recognition - 27.8 words/s
Machine learning - 25 images/s
Camera shooting - 15.4 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.03 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 547.4 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 5 FPS
Score - 990

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 47 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 38 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Medium]
World of Tanks Blitz - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 54 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
1080 x 2340
Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Snapdragon 730G

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MP5 Adreno 618
Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 825 MHz
Execution units 5 2
Shading units - 128
FLOPS - 422 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.91 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 688
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X15
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2023 April 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - SM7150-AB
Official page Samsung Exynos 1380 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 730G and Exynos 1380, or ask any questions
