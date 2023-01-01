Exynos 1380 vs Snapdragon 732G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
52
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
41
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
57
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
- Supports 244% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 48%) AnTuTu 9 score – 516K vs 350K
- Performs 44% better in floating-point computations
- Announced 2-years and 6-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|155921
|93465
|GPU
|148262
|98002
|Memory
|85150
|57028
|UX
|126072
|100799
|Total score
|516969
|350452
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1380 +38%
783
567
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1380 +46%
2613
1788
|Image compression
|-
|110.9 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|13.8 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|27.7 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|26.3 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|15.6 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.58 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|557.5 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|99%
|Graphics test
|16 FPS
|6 FPS
|Score
|2820
|1116
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|46 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|36 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|38 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|63 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|61 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|34 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Snapdragon 732G
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MP5
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|825 MHz
|Execution units
|5
|2
|Shading units
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|608 Gigaflops
|423 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 688
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 3790 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2023
|August 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E8835
|SM7150-AC
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1380 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site
