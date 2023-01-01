Exynos 1380 vs Snapdragon 835
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
52
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
41
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
57
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
- Announced 6-years and 4-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 29.8 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 9 score – 516K vs 314K
- Higher GPU frequency (~34%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|155921
|82968
|GPU
|148262
|105394
|Memory
|85150
|49513
|UX
|126072
|75726
|Total score
|516969
|314143
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1380 +102%
783
388
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1380 +51%
2613
1729
|Image compression
|-
|98.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|13.3 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|31.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|24.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|14.5 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.99 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|546.1 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|16 FPS
|6 FPS
|Score
|2820
|1130
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Snapdragon 835
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2450 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
|TDP
|-
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MP5
|Adreno 540
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|710 MHz
|Execution units
|5
|2
|Shading units
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|608 Gigaflops
|558 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 682
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X16 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 3790 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2023
|November 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E8835
|MSM8998
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1380 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
