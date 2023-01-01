Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1380 vs Snapdragon 835 – what's better?

Exynos 1380 vs Snapdragon 835

Exynos 1380
VS
Snapdragon 835
Exynos 1380
Snapdragon 835

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
  • Announced 6-years and 4-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 29.8 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 9 score – 516K vs 314K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~34%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1380
vs
Snapdragon 835

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1380 +65%
516969
Snapdragon 835
314143
CPU 155921 82968
GPU 148262 105394
Memory 85150 49513
UX 126072 75726
Total score 516969 314143
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1380 +102%
783
Snapdragon 835
388
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1380 +51%
2613
Snapdragon 835
1729
Image compression - 98.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 13.3 images/s
Speech recognition - 31.5 words/s
Machine learning - 24.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 14.5 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.99 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 546.1 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 1380 +150%
2820
Snapdragon 835
1130
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 16 FPS 6 FPS
Score 2820 1130

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Snapdragon 835

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2450 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion
TDP - 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MP5 Adreno 540
Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 950 MHz 710 MHz
Execution units 5 2
Shading units - 256
FLOPS 608 Gigaflops 558 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 682
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X16 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 16
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 3790 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2023 November 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number S5E8835 MSM8998
Official page Samsung Exynos 1380 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (71.4%)
2 (28.6%)
Total votes: 7

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and Samsung Exynos 1380
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and Samsung Exynos 1380
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and Samsung Exynos 1380
6. MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and Samsung Exynos 1380
7. Samsung Exynos 1330 and Samsung Exynos 1380
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and Samsung Exynos 1380
9. Google Tensor and Samsung Exynos 1380
10. Samsung Exynos 1280 and Samsung Exynos 1380
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 1380, or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский