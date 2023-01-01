Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1380 vs Snapdragon 855 Plus – what's better?

Exynos 1380 vs Snapdragon 855 Plus

Exynos 1380
VS
Snapdragon 855 Plus
Exynos 1380
Snapdragon 855 Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
  • Announced 3-years and 8-months later
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.13 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~41%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • Performs 71% better in floating-point computations
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 9 score – 558K vs 516K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1380
vs
Snapdragon 855 Plus

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1380
516969
Snapdragon 855 Plus +8%
558313
CPU 155921 145705
GPU 148262 205460
Memory 85150 92875
UX 126072 111507
Total score 516969 558313
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 140.9 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 23 images/s
Speech recognition - 39.1 words/s
Machine learning - 43.6 images/s
Camera shooting - 24.1 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.98 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 745.4 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% 97%
Graphics test 16 FPS 14 FPS
Score 2820 2364

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 39 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 53 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 39 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Realme X3 Superzoom
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Snapdragon 855 Plus

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2960 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.1-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.7 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MP5 Adreno 640
Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 950 MHz 675 MHz
Execution units 5 2
Shading units - 384
FLOPS 608 Gigaflops 1037 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 34.13 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 690
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X24 LTE, X50 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 20
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3790 Mbps Up to 5000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 1240 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2023 July 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number S5E8835 SM8150-AC
Official page Samsung Exynos 1380 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 855 Plus and Exynos 1380, or ask any questions
