Exynos 1380 vs Snapdragon 855 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
- Announced 3-years and 8-months later
- Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.13 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~41%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Performs 71% better in floating-point computations
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2400 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 9 score – 558K vs 516K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|155921
|145705
|GPU
|148262
|205460
|Memory
|85150
|92875
|UX
|126072
|111507
|Total score
|516969
|558313
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
783
Multi-Core Score
2613
2825
|Image compression
|-
|140.9 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|23 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|39.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|43.6 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|24.1 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.98 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|745.4 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|97%
|Graphics test
|16 FPS
|14 FPS
|Score
|2820
|2364
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|39 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|53 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|39 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Realme X3 Superzoom
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Snapdragon 855 Plus
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2960 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.7 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MP5
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|675 MHz
|Execution units
|5
|2
|Shading units
|-
|384
|FLOPS
|608 Gigaflops
|1037 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|34.13 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3790 Mbps
|Up to 5000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 1240 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2023
|July 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E8835
|SM8150-AC
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1380 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site
