Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1380 vs Snapdragon 865 – what's better?

Exynos 1380 vs Snapdragon 865

Exynos 1380
VS
Snapdragon 865
Exynos 1380
Snapdragon 865

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
  • Higher GPU frequency (~62%)
  • Announced 3-years and 3-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 44 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 9 score – 661K vs 516K
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1380
vs
Snapdragon 865

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1380
516969
Snapdragon 865 +28%
661735
CPU 155921 184780
GPU 148262 218973
Memory 85150 112824
UX 126072 141582
Total score 516969 661735
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1380
2613
Snapdragon 865 +32%
3455
Image compression - 173.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 25.2 images/s
Speech recognition - 52.6 words/s
Machine learning - 55.8 images/s
Camera shooting - 29.5 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.95 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 997.7 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 1380
2820
Snapdragon 865 +37%
3873
Stability 98% 91%
Graphics test 16 FPS 23 FPS
Score 2820 3873

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 61 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 30 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Snapdragon 865

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 10.3 billion
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MP5 Adreno 650
Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 950 MHz 587 MHz
Execution units 5 2
Shading units - 512
FLOPS 608 Gigaflops 1228 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 698
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X55
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3790 Mbps Up to 7500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 3000 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2023 December 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number S5E8835 SM8250-AB
Official page Samsung Exynos 1380 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
9 (15%)
51 (85%)
Total votes: 60

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 865
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and Snapdragon 865
3. Google Tensor G2 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
4. MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 865
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and Samsung Exynos 1380
7. MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and Samsung Exynos 1380
8. Samsung Exynos 1280 and Exynos 1380
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and Samsung Exynos 1380
10. Google Tensor and Samsung Exynos 1380
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 1380, or ask any questions
EnglishРусский