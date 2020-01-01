Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2100 vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 2100 (Mali-G78 MP22) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 405K
  • Announced 2-years and 3-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 16% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2490 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 2100
1109
A12 Bionic +3%
1140
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100 +28%
3776
A12 Bionic
2945
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 2100 +65%
667464
A12 Bionic
405188

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2900 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP22 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Vallhall 2 -
Execution units 22 4
Shading units 352 -
FLOPS - 560 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size - 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Ys Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution - 2x 12MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs - Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2020 September 2018
Class Flagship Flagship

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A12 Bionic and Exynos 2100, or ask any questions
