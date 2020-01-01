Exynos 2100 vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 2100 (Mali-G78 MP22) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
91
70
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
77
65
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
87
71
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
- Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 405K
- Announced 2-years and 3-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Has 2 more cores
- 16% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2490 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1109
A12 Bionic +3%
1140
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100 +28%
3776
2945
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 2100 +65%
667464
405188
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and A12 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP22
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Vallhall 2
|-
|Execution units
|22
|4
|Shading units
|352
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|560 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|-
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Ys
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|-
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|-
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|September 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
