Exynos 2100 vs A12X Bionic

VS
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • 16% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2500 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 635K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 2100
1109
A12X Bionic +2%
1134
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100
3776
A12X Bionic +22%
4622
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 2100 +5%
667464
A12X Bionic
635048

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and A12X Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55		 4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 2048 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 10 billion
TDP - 15 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP22 Apple A12X Bionic GPU
Architecture Vallhall 2 -
Execution units 22 7
Shading units 352 -
FLOPS - 1300 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 2x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth - 31 Gbit/s
Max size - 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Ys Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2732 x 2048
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs - Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2020 October 2018
Class Flagship Flagship

