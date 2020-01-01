Exynos 2100 vs A12X Bionic
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
91
92
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
77
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
87
91
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
- Announced 2-years and 2-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- 16% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2500 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 635K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1109
A12X Bionic +2%
1134
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3776
A12X Bionic +22%
4622
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 2100 +5%
667464
635048
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and A12X Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55
|4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|2048 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|10 billion
|TDP
|-
|15 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP22
|Apple A12X Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Vallhall 2
|-
|Execution units
|22
|7
|Shading units
|352
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|1300 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|-
|2x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|31 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Ys
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2732 x 2048
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|-
|Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|October 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2