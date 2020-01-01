Exynos 2100 vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 2100 (Mali-G78 MP22) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
91
82
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
77
77
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
78
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
87
80
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Shows better (up to 39%) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 479K
- Has 2 more cores
- Announced 1-year and 3-months later
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2660 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1109
A13 Bionic +22%
1355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100 +7%
3776
3522
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 2100 +39%
667464
479611
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and A13 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|48 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8.5 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP22
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Vallhall 2
|-
|Execution units
|22
|4
|Shading units
|352
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|736 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|-
|Bus
|-
|2x 32 Bit
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Ys
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2688 x 1242
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|-
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|September 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
