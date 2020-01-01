Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2100 vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 2100 (Mali-G78 MP22) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 39%) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 479K
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2660 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 2100
1109
A13 Bionic +22%
1355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100 +7%
3776
A13 Bionic
3522
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 2100 +39%
667464
A13 Bionic
479611

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and A13 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2900 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 48 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8.5 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP22 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Vallhall 2 -
Execution units 22 4
Shading units 352 -
FLOPS - 736 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz -
Bus - 2x 32 Bit

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Ys Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2688 x 1242
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs - AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2020 September 2019
Class Flagship Flagship

