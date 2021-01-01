Exynos 2100 vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 2100 (Mali-G78 MP14) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
83
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
82
95
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
85
97
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Announced 9-months later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2900 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 9 score – 840K vs 746K
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|189103
|214698
|GPU
|274155
|324552
|Memory
|137436
|167472
|UX
|131951
|132953
|Total score
|746728
|840854
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1088
A15 Bionic +62%
1764
Multi-Core Score
3653
A15 Bionic +33%
4862
|Image compression
|170.5 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|26.7 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|64.15 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|51.35 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|33.9 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3.21 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|970.15 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP14
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Vallhall 2
|-
|GPU frequency
|760 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|14
|5
|Shading units
|224
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|-
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|September 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|APL1W05
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 2100 official site
|-
