Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2100 vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

Exynos 2100 vs A15 Bionic

Exynos 2100
VS
A15 Bionic
Exynos 2100
A15 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 2100 (Mali-G78 MP14) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Announced 9-months later
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2900 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 9 score – 840K vs 746K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 2100
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 2100
746728
A15 Bionic +13%
840854
CPU 189103 214698
GPU 274155 324552
Memory 137436 167472
UX 131951 132953
Total score 746728 840854
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2100
1088
A15 Bionic +62%
1764
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2100
3653
A15 Bionic +33%
4862
Image compression 170.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 26.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 64.15 words/s -
Machine learning 51.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 33.9 images/s -
HTML 5 3.21 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 970.15 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2900 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP14 Apple GPU
Architecture Vallhall 2 -
GPU frequency 760 MHz -
Execution units 14 5
Shading units 224 -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 -
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 -
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced December 2020 September 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - APL1W05
Official page Samsung Exynos 2100 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
30 (57.7%)
22 (42.3%)
Total votes: 52

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 2100 vs Samsung Exynos 9611
2. Samsung Exynos 2100 vs Samsung Exynos 990
3. Samsung Exynos 2100 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
4. Samsung Exynos 2100 vs Apple A14 Bionic
5. Samsung Exynos 2100 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
6. Apple A15 Bionic vs Apple A13 Bionic
7. Apple A15 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
8. Apple A15 Bionic vs MediaTek Dimensity 1200
9. Apple A15 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A15 Bionic and Exynos 2100, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish