Exynos 2100 vs A16 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 2100 (Mali-G78 MP14) with the newer 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
81
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
77
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
82
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 9 score – 976K vs 742K
- Announced 1-year and 9-months later
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 2900 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|191240
|246572
|GPU
|256481
|408723
|Memory
|151369
|176151
|UX
|149052
|146701
|Total score
|742771
|976510
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1077
A16 Bionic +73%
1866
Multi-Core Score
3569
A16 Bionic +46%
5219
|Image compression
|170.5 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|26.7 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|64.15 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|51.35 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|33.9 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3.21 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|970.15 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|66%
|79%
|Graphics test
|33 FPS
|59 FPS
|Score
|5655
|9862
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and A16 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|3460 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|24 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|16 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP14
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Vallhall 2
|-
|GPU frequency
|760 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|14
|6
|Shading units
|224
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2796 x 1290
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|September 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E9840
|-
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 2100 official site
|-
