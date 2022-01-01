Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2100 vs A16 Bionic – what's better?

Exynos 2100 vs A16 Bionic

Exynos 2100
VS
A16 Bionic
Exynos 2100
A16 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 2100 (Mali-G78 MP14) with the newer 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 9 score – 976K vs 742K
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 2900 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 2100
742771
A16 Bionic +31%
976510
CPU 191240 246572
GPU 256481 408723
Memory 151369 176151
UX 149052 146701
Total score 742771 976510
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2100
1077
A16 Bionic +73%
1866
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2100
3569
A16 Bionic +46%
5219
Image compression 170.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 26.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 64.15 words/s -
Machine learning 51.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 33.9 images/s -
HTML 5 3.21 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 970.15 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 2100
5655
A16 Bionic +74%
9862
Stability 66% 79%
Graphics test 33 FPS 59 FPS
Score 5655 9862

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and A16 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2900 MHz 3460 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 24 MB
Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count - 16 billion
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP14 Apple GPU
Architecture Vallhall 2 -
GPU frequency 760 MHz -
Execution units 14 6
Shading units 224 -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2796 x 1290
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced December 2020 September 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number S5E9840 -
Official page Samsung Exynos 2100 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6

