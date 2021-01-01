Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2100 vs Google Tensor – what's better?

Exynos 2100 vs Google Tensor

Exynos 2100
VS
Google Tensor
Exynos 2100
Google Tensor

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP14 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 9 score – 734K vs 684K
Pros of Google Tensor
  • Announced 10-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 2100
vs
Google Tensor

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 2100 +7%
734103
Google Tensor
684465
CPU 189103 167563
GPU 274155 278665
Memory 137436 91371
UX 131951 138716
Total score 734103 684465
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +3%
1095
Google Tensor
1060
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +27%
3671
Google Tensor
2883
Image compression 170.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 26.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 64.15 words/s -
Machine learning 51.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 33.9 images/s -
HTML 5 3.21 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 970.15 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Google Tensor

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.4-A
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 9 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP14 Mali-G78 MP20
Architecture Vallhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency 760 MHz 848 MHz
Execution units 14 20
Shading units 224 320
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced December 2020 October 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number S5E9840 -
Official page Samsung Exynos 2100 official site Google Tensor official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
65 (56.5%)
50 (43.5%)
Total votes: 115

