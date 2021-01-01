Exynos 2100 vs Google Tensor
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP14 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
83
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
82
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
85
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
- Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 9 score – 734K vs 684K
Pros of Google Tensor
- Announced 10-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|189103
|167563
|GPU
|274155
|278665
|Memory
|137436
|91371
|UX
|131951
|138716
|Total score
|734103
|684465
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +3%
1095
1060
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +27%
3671
2883
|Image compression
|170.5 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|26.7 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|64.15 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|51.35 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|33.9 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3.21 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|970.15 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Google Tensor
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP14
|Mali-G78 MP20
|Architecture
|Vallhall 2
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|760 MHz
|848 MHz
|Execution units
|14
|20
|Shading units
|224
|320
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Tensor Processing Unit
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|October 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E9840
|-
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 2100 official site
|Google Tensor official site
