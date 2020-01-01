Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2100 vs Kirin 820 – what's better?

Exynos 2100 vs Kirin 820

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 820 (Mali-G57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 377K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Announced 9-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 2100 +70%
1109
Kirin 820
652
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100 +53%
3776
Kirin 820
2472
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 2100 +77%
667464
Kirin 820
377365

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Kirin 820

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55		 1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP22 Mali-G57 MP6
Architecture Vallhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units 22 6
Shading units 352 96
FLOPS - 579 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size - 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Ys Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution - 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs - AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support - LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced December 2020 March 2020
Class Flagship Mid range

