Exynos 2100 vs Kirin 9000E

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000E (Mali-G78 MP22). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000E
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2900 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 2100 +11%
1109
Kirin 9000E
997
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100 +4%
3776
Kirin 9000E
3643
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 2100 +3%
667464
Kirin 9000E
651115

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Kirin 9000E

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15.3 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP22 Mali-G78 MP22
Architecture Vallhall 2 Valhall 2
Execution units 22 22
Shading units 352 352
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 44 Gbit/s
Max size - 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Ys AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs - AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2020 October 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page - HiSilicon Kirin 9000E official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 9000E and Exynos 2100, or ask any questions
