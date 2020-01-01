Exynos 2100 vs Kirin 9000E
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000E (Mali-G78 MP22). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
91
88
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
77
77
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
91
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
87
85
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000E
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2900 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 2100 +11%
1109
997
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100 +4%
3776
3643
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 2100 +3%
667464
651115
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Kirin 9000E
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55
|1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|3130 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15.3 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP22
|Mali-G78 MP22
|Architecture
|Vallhall 2
|Valhall 2
|Execution units
|22
|22
|Shading units
|352
|352
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|-
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Ys
|AI accelerator
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|-
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Balong 5000
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|October 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|-
|HiSilicon Kirin 9000E official site
