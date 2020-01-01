Exynos 2100 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
91
36
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
77
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
87
40
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.8x) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 237K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 3-years and 4-months later
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2360 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 2100 +185%
1109
389
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100 +175%
3776
1374
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 2100 +181%
667464
237752
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Kirin 970
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|-
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP22
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Vallhall 2
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|746 MHz
|Execution units
|22
|12
|Shading units
|352
|192
|FLOPS
|-
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|-
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Ys
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|-
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|-
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
