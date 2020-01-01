Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2100 vs Kirin 970 – what's better?

Exynos 2100 vs Kirin 970

Exynos 2100
Exynos 2100
VS
Kirin 970
Kirin 970

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.8x) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 237K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 4-months later
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 2100 +185%
1109
Kirin 970
389
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100 +175%
3776
Kirin 970
1374
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 2100 +181%
667464
Kirin 970
237752

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP - 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP22 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Vallhall 2 Bifrost
GPU frequency - 746 MHz
Execution units 22 12
Shading units 352 192
FLOPS - 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29 Gbit/s
Max size - 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Ys Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution - 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs - 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced December 2020 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Exynos 990 and Exynos 2100
2. Dimensity 1000 and Exynos 2100
3. Exynos 1080 and Exynos 2100
4. Snapdragon 730G and Kirin 970
5. Snapdragon 720G and Kirin 970
6. Snapdragon 845 and Kirin 970
7. Snapdragon 665 and Kirin 970
8. Kirin 980 and Kirin 970

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 970 and Exynos 2100, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish