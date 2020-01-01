Exynos 2100 vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
91
60
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
77
47
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
71
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
87
59
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
- Shows significantly better (up to 66%) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 402K
- Announced 2-years and 4-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- 12% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2600 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 2100 +59%
1109
699
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100 +50%
3776
2522
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 2100 +66%
667464
402570
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Kirin 980
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP22
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Vallhall 2
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|720 MHz
|Execution units
|22
|10
|Shading units
|352
|160
|FLOPS
|-
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|-
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Ys
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|-
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|-
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|August 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|-
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
