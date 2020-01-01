Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2100 vs Kirin 980 – what's better?

Exynos 2100 vs Kirin 980

Exynos 2100
Exynos 2100
VS
Kirin 980
Kirin 980

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Shows significantly better (up to 66%) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 402K
  • Announced 2-years and 4-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 2100 +59%
1109
Kirin 980
699
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100 +50%
3776
Kirin 980
2522
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 2100 +66%
667464
Kirin 980
402570

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Kirin 980

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP22 Mali G76 MP10
Architecture Vallhall 2 Bifrost
GPU frequency - 720 MHz
Execution units 22 10
Shading units 352 160
FLOPS - 691 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size - 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Ys Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution - 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs - AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced December 2020 August 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page - HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 980 and Exynos 2100, or ask any questions
