Exynos 2100 vs Kirin 990 (4G)
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
91
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
77
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
87
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
- Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 432K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 2-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 2100 +48%
1109
749
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100 +21%
3776
3113
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 2100 +54%
667464
432854
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Kirin 990 (4G)
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP22
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Vallhall 2
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|22
|16
|Shading units
|352
|256
|FLOPS
|-
|768 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|-
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Ys
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|-
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|October 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|-
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site
