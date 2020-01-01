Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2100 vs Kirin 990 (4G) – what's better?

Exynos 2100 vs Kirin 990 (4G)

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 432K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 2100 +48%
1109
Kirin 990 (4G)
749
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100 +21%
3776
Kirin 990 (4G)
3113
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 2100 +54%
667464
Kirin 990 (4G)
432854

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Kirin 990 (4G)

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55		 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2860 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP22 Mali G76 MP16
Architecture Vallhall 2 Bifrost
GPU frequency - 600 MHz
Execution units 22 16
Shading units 352 256
FLOPS - 768 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size - 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Ys Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3360 x 1440
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265, VC-1
Audio codecs - AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced December 2020 October 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page - HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 990 (4G) and Exynos 2100, or ask any questions
