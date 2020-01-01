Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2100 vs Dimensity 1000 – what's better?

Exynos 2100 vs Dimensity 1000

Exynos 2100
Exynos 2100
VS
Dimensity 1000
Dimensity 1000

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000 (Mali-G77 MP9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 2100 +39%
1110
Dimensity 1000
798
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100 +22%
3783
Dimensity 1000
3106
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Dimensity 1000

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP22 Mali-G77 MP9
Architecture Vallhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units 22 9
Shading units 352 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.87 Gbit/s
Max size - 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Ys Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution - 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs - AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2020 November 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page - MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site

