Exynos 2100 vs Dimensity 1000
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000 (Mali-G77 MP9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
85
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
89
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
- 12% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2600 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 2100 +39%
1110
798
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100 +22%
3783
3106
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
n/a
516372
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP22
|Mali-G77 MP9
|Architecture
|Vallhall 2
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|22
|9
|Shading units
|352
|144
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|-
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29.87 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Ys
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|-
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|-
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|November 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site
