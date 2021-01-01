Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2100 vs Dimensity 1000L – what's better?

Exynos 2100 vs Dimensity 1000L

Exynos 2100
Exynos 2100
VS
Dimensity 1000L
Dimensity 1000L

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP14 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 343K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 2100
vs
Dimensity 1000L

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 2100 +84%
631675
Dimensity 1000L
343875
CPU 172308 124605
GPU 263313 97817
Memory 110685 68951
UX 83530 44792
Total score 631675 343875

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +244%
1069
Dimensity 1000L
311
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +158%
3549
Dimensity 1000L
1377

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Dimensity 1000L

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 10 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP14 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Vallhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units 14 9
Shading units - 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 50 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs - AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Mediatek M70
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2020 November 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - MT6885Z
Official page Samsung Exynos 2100 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site

