We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP14 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1050 (Mali-G610 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • 16% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2500 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1050
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 2100
vs
Dimensity 1050

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 202484 -
GPU 285430 -
Memory 123653 -
UX 140161 -
Total score 751028 -
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +45%
1079
Dimensity 1050
745
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +67%
3568
Dimensity 1050
2136
Image compression 170.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 26.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 64.15 words/s -
Machine learning 51.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 33.9 images/s -
HTML 5 3.21 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 970.15 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 2100 +123%
5659
Dimensity 1050
2542
Stability 66% 98%
Graphics test 33 FPS 15 FPS
Score 5659 2542

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Dimensity 1050

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP14 Mali-G610 MC3
Architecture Vallhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency 760 MHz -
Execution units 14 3
Shading units 224 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 550
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 19
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2020 May 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number S5E9840 -
Official page Samsung Exynos 2100 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1050 official site

