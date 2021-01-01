Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2100 vs Dimensity 1100 – what's better?

Exynos 2100 vs Dimensity 1100

Exynos 2100
Exynos 2100
VS
Dimensity 1100
Dimensity 1100

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP14 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1100 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 581K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 2100
vs
Dimensity 1100

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 2100 +9%
631675
Dimensity 1100
581794
CPU 172308 -
GPU 263313 -
Memory 110685 -
UX 83530 -
Total score 631675 581794

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Dimensity 1100

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP14 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Vallhall 2 Valhall
Execution units 14 9
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 50 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 108MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs - AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2020 January 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 2100 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 2100 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
2. Samsung Exynos 2100 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
3. Samsung Exynos 2100 or Apple A14 Bionic
4. MediaTek Dimensity 1100 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
5. MediaTek Dimensity 1100 or Dimensity 1000
6. MediaTek Dimensity 1100 or 1000 Plus
7. MediaTek Dimensity 1100 or Dimensity 1200

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1100 and Exynos 2100, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish