Exynos 2100 vs Dimensity 800U
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP14 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 800U (Mali-G57 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
87
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
- Supports 200% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 687K vs 324K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2400 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800U
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|198813
|106663
|GPU
|275313
|89658
|Memory
|123685
|65289
|UX
|87930
|65998
|Total score
|687783
|324075
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +75%
1097
626
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +92%
3670
1910
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|44 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|47 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|39 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|35 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|55 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Oppo Realme 7 5G
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Dimensity 800U
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP14
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Architecture
|Vallhall 2
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|760 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|14
|3
|Shading units
|224
|48
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|August 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 2100 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U official site
