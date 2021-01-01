Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2100 vs Dimensity 800U – what's better?

Exynos 2100 vs Dimensity 800U

Exynos 2100
VS
Dimensity 800U
Exynos 2100
Dimensity 800U

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP14 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 800U (Mali-G57 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Supports 200% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 687K vs 324K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800U
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 2100
vs
Dimensity 800U

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 2100 +112%
687783
Dimensity 800U
324075
CPU 198813 106663
GPU 275313 89658
Memory 123685 65289
UX 87930 65998
Total score 687783 324075

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +75%
1097
Dimensity 800U
626
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +92%
3670
Dimensity 800U
1910

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 44 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 47 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 39 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 35 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 55 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme 7 5G
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Dimensity 800U

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 9 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP14 Mali-G57 MC3
Architecture Vallhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency 760 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 14 3
Shading units 224 48
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced December 2020 August 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 2100 official site MediaTek Dimensity 800U official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Samsung Exynos 2100
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and Samsung Exynos 2100
3. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 and Samsung Exynos 2100
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and Samsung Exynos 2100
5. HiSilicon Kirin 9000 and Samsung Exynos 2100
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and MediaTek Dimensity 800U
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and MediaTek Dimensity 800U
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and MediaTek Dimensity 800U
9. MediaTek Helio G90T and MediaTek Dimensity 800U
10. MediaTek Dimensity 800 and MediaTek Dimensity 800U

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 800U and Exynos 2100, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish