Exynos 2100 vs Dimensity 8100

Exynos 2100
VS
Dimensity 8100
Exynos 2100
Dimensity 8100

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP14 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 9 score – 804K vs 751K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 2100
vs
Dimensity 8100

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 2100
751028
Dimensity 8100 +7%
804029
CPU 202484 206994
GPU 285430 309418
Memory 123653 128811
UX 140161 160225
Total score 751028 804029
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +11%
1079
Dimensity 8100
970
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2100
3568
Dimensity 8100 +12%
3996
Image compression 170.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 26.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 64.15 words/s -
Machine learning 51.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 33.9 images/s -
HTML 5 3.21 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 970.15 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 2100
5659
Dimensity 8100 +2%
5780
Stability 66% 98%
Graphics test 33 FPS 34 FPS
Score 5659 5780

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 77 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends - 74 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 98 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Dimensity 8100

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 9 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP14 Mali-G610 MC6
Architecture Vallhall 2 Valhall 3
GPU frequency 760 MHz 912 MHz
Execution units 14 6
Shading units 224 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2020 March 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number S5E9840 MT6895Z/TCZA
Official page Samsung Exynos 2100 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
35 (37.6%)
58 (62.4%)
Total votes: 93

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 8100 and Exynos 2100, or ask any questions
