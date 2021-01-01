Exynos 2100 vs Dimensity 900
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP14 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
95
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
69
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
86
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
- Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 8 score – 687K vs 487K
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2400 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|198813
|-
|GPU
|275313
|-
|Memory
|123685
|-
|UX
|87930
|-
|Total score
|687795
|487978
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1094
Multi-Core Score
3617
|Image compression
|170.5 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|26.7 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|64.15 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|51.35 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|33.9 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3.21 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|970.15 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Dimensity 900
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP14
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Vallhall 2
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|760 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|14
|4
|Shading units
|224
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|-
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|May 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6877
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 2100 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site
