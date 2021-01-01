Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2100 vs Dimensity 900 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP14 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 8 score – 687K vs 487K
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Exynos 2100
vs
Dimensity 900

AnTuTu 8

Exynos 2100 +41%
687795
Dimensity 900
487978
CPU 198813 -
GPU 275313 -
Memory 123685 -
UX 87930 -
Total score 687795 487978

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 170.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 26.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 64.15 words/s -
Machine learning 51.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 33.9 images/s -
HTML 5 3.21 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 970.15 Krows/s -

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP14 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Vallhall 2 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 760 MHz -
Execution units 14 4
Shading units 224 -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2020 May 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - MT6877
Official page Samsung Exynos 2100 official site MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 900 and Exynos 2100, or ask any questions
