We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP14 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (Mali Mali-G710). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1015K vs 738K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 51.2 GB/s)
  • Announced 11-months later
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2900 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 2100
vs
Dimensity 9000

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 2100
738524
Dimensity 9000 +38%
1015677
CPU 189103 -
GPU 274155 -
Memory 137436 -
UX 131951 -
Total score 738524 1015677
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 170.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 26.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 64.15 words/s -
Machine learning 51.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 33.9 images/s -
HTML 5 3.21 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 970.15 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Dimensity 9000

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 3050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 1024 KB
L2 cache - 3.5 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP14 Mali Mali-G710
Architecture Vallhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency 760 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 14 10
Shading units 224 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 60 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2020 November 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number S5E9840 MT6983
Official page Samsung Exynos 2100 official site -

