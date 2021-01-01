Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2100 vs Dimensity 920 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP14 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Supports 132% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 22.07 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 9 score – 724K vs 494K
  • 16% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2500 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
  • Announced 8-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 2100
vs
Dimensity 920

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 2100 +46%
724437
Dimensity 920
494517
CPU 189103 139277
GPU 274155 128453
Memory 137436 96272
UX 131951 134315
Total score 724437 494517
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +36%
1068
Dimensity 920
787
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +38%
3553
Dimensity 920
2570
Image compression 170.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 26.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 64.15 words/s -
Machine learning 51.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 33.9 images/s -
HTML 5 3.21 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 970.15 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Dimensity 920

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP 9 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP14 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Vallhall 2 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 760 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 14 4
Shading units 224 64
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 22.07 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2020 August 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number S5E9840 MT6877T
Official page Samsung Exynos 2100 official site MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site

