We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 285K
  • 41% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 2100 +124%
1109
Helio G90T
495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100 +133%
3776
Helio G90T
1623
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 2100 +134%
667464
Helio G90T
285239

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Helio G90T

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP22 Mali-G76MC4
Architecture Vallhall 2 Bifrost
GPU frequency - 800 MHz
Execution units 22 4
Shading units 352 64
FLOPS - 184 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 2x 32 Bit
Max size - 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Ys Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution - 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs - AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced December 2020 July 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page - MediaTek Helio G90T official site

