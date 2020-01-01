Exynos 2100 vs Helio G90T
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
91
42
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
77
35
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
87
45
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 285K
- 41% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2050 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 2100 +124%
1109
495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100 +133%
3776
1623
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 2100 +134%
667464
285239
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Helio G90T
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP22
|Mali-G76MC4
|Architecture
|Vallhall 2
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|800 MHz
|Execution units
|22
|4
|Shading units
|352
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|184 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|-
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|-
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Ys
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|-
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|-
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|July 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio G90T official site
