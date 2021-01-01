Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2100 vs Helio G95 – what's better?

Exynos 2100 vs Helio G95

Exynos 2100
VS
Helio G95
Exynos 2100
Helio G95

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP14 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 742K vs 336K
  • 41% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 2100
vs
Helio G95

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 2100 +120%
742241
Helio G95
336760
CPU 189103 95615
GPU 274155 85900
Memory 137436 54379
UX 131951 98554
Total score 742241 336760
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +110%
1099
Helio G95
523
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +128%
3669
Helio G95
1608
Image compression 170.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 26.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 64.15 words/s -
Machine learning 51.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 33.9 images/s -
HTML 5 3.21 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 970.15 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 51 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 38 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 57 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 48 FPS
[High]
Genshin Impact - 27 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Realme 7
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Helio G95

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP14 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
Architecture Vallhall 2 Bifrost
GPU frequency 760 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 14 4
Shading units 224 64
FLOPS - 195.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2020 September 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number S5E9840 MT6785V/CD
Official page Samsung Exynos 2100 official site MediaTek Helio G95 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 2100 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
2. Samsung Exynos 2100 vs Samsung Exynos 9611
3. Samsung Exynos 2100 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
4. Samsung Exynos 2100 vs MediaTek Dimensity 1200
5. Samsung Exynos 2100 vs MediaTek Dimensity 1000
6. MediaTek Helio G95 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
7. MediaTek Helio G95 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
8. MediaTek Helio G95 vs Samsung Exynos 9611
9. MediaTek Helio G95 vs MediaTek Dimensity 700
10. MediaTek Helio G95 vs MediaTek Helio G90T

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G95 and Exynos 2100, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish