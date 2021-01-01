Exynos 2100 vs Helio G95
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP14 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
83
39
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
82
30
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
85
43
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 742K vs 336K
- 41% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2050 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|189103
|95615
|GPU
|274155
|85900
|Memory
|137436
|54379
|UX
|131951
|98554
|Total score
|742241
|336760
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +110%
1099
523
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +128%
3669
1608
|Image compression
|170.5 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|26.7 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|64.15 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|51.35 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|33.9 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3.21 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|970.15 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|51 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|38 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|57 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|48 FPS
[High]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Realme 7
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Helio G95
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP14
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Architecture
|Vallhall 2
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|760 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|14
|4
|Shading units
|224
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|195.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|September 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E9840
|MT6785V/CD
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 2100 official site
|MediaTek Helio G95 official site
