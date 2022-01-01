Exynos 2100 vs Helio G96
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP14 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
81
39
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
84
27
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
85
41
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
- Supports 199% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.1 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 751K vs 323K
- 41% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2050 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
- Announced 6-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|202484
|88351
|GPU
|285430
|74097
|Memory
|123653
|64690
|UX
|140161
|97634
|Total score
|751028
|323942
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +100%
1079
539
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +91%
3568
1869
|Image compression
|170.5 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|26.7 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|64.15 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|51.35 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|33.9 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3.21 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|970.15 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|66%
|95%
|Graphics test
|33 FPS
|6 FPS
|Score
|5659
|1095
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|72 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|42 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|58 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|66 FPS
[Medium]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|23 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Helio G96
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP14
|Mali G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Vallhall 2
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|760 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|14
|2
|Shading units
|224
|32
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|17.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS, 1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|June 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E9840
|MT6781
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 2100 official site
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1