We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP14 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Supports 199% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.1 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 751K vs 323K
  • 41% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
  • Announced 6-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 2100
vs
Helio G96

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 2100 +132%
751028
Helio G96
323942
CPU 202484 88351
GPU 285430 74097
Memory 123653 64690
UX 140161 97634
Total score 751028 323942
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +100%
1079
Helio G96
539
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +91%
3568
Helio G96
1869
Image compression 170.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 26.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 64.15 words/s -
Machine learning 51.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 33.9 images/s -
HTML 5 3.21 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 970.15 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 2100 +417%
5659
Helio G96
1095
Stability 66% 95%
Graphics test 33 FPS 6 FPS
Score 5659 1095

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 72 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 42 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 58 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 66 FPS
[Medium]
Genshin Impact - 23 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Helio G96

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP14 Mali G57 MC2
Architecture Vallhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency 760 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 14 2
Shading units 224 32
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 17.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS, 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2020 June 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number S5E9840 MT6781
Official page Samsung Exynos 2100 official site MediaTek Helio G96 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G96 and Exynos 2100, or ask any questions
