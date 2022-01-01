Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 480 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP14 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 9 score – 751K vs 288K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • 45% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Higher GPU frequency (~9%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 2100 +161%
751699
Snapdragon 480
288515
CPU 191240 95287
GPU 256481 64267
Memory 151369 50963
UX 149052 75511
Total score 751699 288515
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +112%
1092
Snapdragon 480
516
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +117%
3639
Snapdragon 480
1674
Image compression 170.5 Mpixels/s 106.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection 26.7 images/s 12.6 images/s
Speech recognition 64.15 words/s 29.85 words/s
Machine learning 51.35 images/s 27.35 images/s
Camera shooting 33.9 images/s 15.6 images/s
HTML 5 3.21 Mnodes/s 1.7 Mnodes/s
SQLite 970.15 Krows/s 550.4 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 2100 +472%
5640
Snapdragon 480
986
Stability 66% -
Graphics test 33 FPS 5 FPS
Score 5640 986

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 480

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
Process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP 9 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP14 Adreno 619
Architecture Vallhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 760 MHz 825 MHz
Execution units 14 2
Shading units 224 128
FLOPS - 468 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X51
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2020 January 2021
Class Flagship Low end
Model number S5E9840 SM4350
Official page Samsung Exynos 2100 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site

