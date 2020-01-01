Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 660 – what's better?

Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 660

Exynos 2100
Exynos 2100
VS
Snapdragon 660
Snapdragon 660

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Shows significantly better (up to 4.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 156K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 8-months later
  • 32% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 2100 +229%
1109
Snapdragon 660
337
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100 +182%
3776
Snapdragon 660
1337
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 2100 +326%
667464
Snapdragon 660
156744

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 660

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 5 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 1.75 billion
TDP - 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP22 Adreno 512
Architecture Vallhall 2 Adreno 500
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units 22 1
Shading units 352 128
FLOPS - 217 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size - 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Ys Hexagon 680
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution - 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs - AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support - LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2020 May 2017
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SDM660
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 865
2. Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888
3. Exynos 2100 or A14 Bionic
4. Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 675
5. Snapdragon 660 or Exynos 9611
6. Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 720G
7. Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 665
8. Snapdragon 660 or Helio G80

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 660 and Exynos 2100, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish