Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 670
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (Adreno 615). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
91
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
77
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
87
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.7x) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 179K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 5-months later
- 45% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 2100 +220%
1109
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100 +186%
3776
1322
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 2100 +271%
667464
179998
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 670
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP22
|Adreno 615
|Architecture
|Vallhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|700-750 MHz
|Execution units
|22
|2
|Shading units
|352
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|350 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|-
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Ys
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2520 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|-
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|-
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|August 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM670
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1