We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (Adreno 615). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.7x) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 179K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 5-months later
  • 45% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 2100 +220%
1109
Snapdragon 670
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100 +186%
3776
Snapdragon 670
1322
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 2100 +271%
667464
Snapdragon 670
179998

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 670

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
Process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
TDP - 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP22 Adreno 615
Architecture Vallhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 700-750 MHz
Execution units 22 2
Shading units 352 128
FLOPS - 350 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size - 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Ys Hexagon 685
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2520 x 1600
Max camera resolution - 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs - Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic

Connectivity

Modem - X12 LTE
4G support - LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2020 August 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SDM670
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 670 and Exynos 2100, or ask any questions
