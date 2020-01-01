Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 710
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
91
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
77
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
87
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
- Shows significantly better (up to 3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 219K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 7-months later
- 32% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 2100 +183%
1109
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100 +158%
3776
1466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 2100 +204%
667464
219308
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 710
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.3 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP22
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Vallhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|22
|2
|Shading units
|352
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|384 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|-
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Ys
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|-
|2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|-
|Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15 LTE
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|May 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM710
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site
