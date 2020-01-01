Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 710 – what's better?

Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 710

Exynos 2100
Exynos 2100
VS
Snapdragon 710
Snapdragon 710

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 219K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 7-months later
  • 32% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 2100 +183%
1109
Snapdragon 710
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100 +158%
3776
Snapdragon 710
1466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 2100 +204%
667464
Snapdragon 710
219308

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 710

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
Process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.3 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP22 Adreno 616
Architecture Vallhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 750 MHz
Execution units 22 2
Shading units 352 128
FLOPS - 384 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size - 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Ys Hexagon 685
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution - 2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs - Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD

Connectivity

Modem - X15 LTE
4G support - LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2020 May 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SDM710
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 2100 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
2. Samsung Exynos 2100 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
3. Samsung Exynos 2100 vs Apple A14 Bionic
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 vs Snapdragon 730
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 vs Samsung Exynos 9611
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 vs Snapdragon 855
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 vs HiSilicon Kirin 970
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 vs Snapdragon 665

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 710 and Exynos 2100, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish