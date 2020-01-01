Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 720G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
91
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
77
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
87
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 281K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
- 26% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2300 MHz)
- Announced 11-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 2100 +94%
1109
571
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100 +119%
3776
1728
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 2100 +138%
667464
281004
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP22
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Vallhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|22
|2
|Shading units
|352
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|386 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|-
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Ys
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|-
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|-
|384 kHz/32 bit
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|January 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7125
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
