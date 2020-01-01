Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 720G – what's better?

Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 720G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 281K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • 26% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Announced 11-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100 +119%
3776
Snapdragon 720G
1728
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 2100 +138%
667464
Snapdragon 720G
281004

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 720G

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP22 Adreno 618
Architecture Vallhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 750 MHz
Execution units 22 2
Shading units 352 128
FLOPS - 386 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size - 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Ys Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution - 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs - 384 kHz/32 bit

Connectivity

Modem - X15
4G support - LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2020 January 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SM7125
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site

