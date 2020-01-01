Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 730 – what's better?

Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 730

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 256K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
  • 32% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 2100 +104%
1109
Snapdragon 730
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100 +112%
3776
Snapdragon 730
1779
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 2100 +160%
667464
Snapdragon 730
256584

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 730

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
Process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP22 Adreno 618
Architecture Vallhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 500 MHz
Execution units 22 2
Shading units 352 128
FLOPS - 386 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size - 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Ys Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution - 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs - AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X15
4G support - LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2020 April 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SM7150-AA
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 730 and Exynos 2100, or ask any questions
