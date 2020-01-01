Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 730G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
91
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
77
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
87
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 283K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 8-months later
- 32% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 2100 +104%
1109
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100 +118%
3776
1730
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 2100 +136%
667464
283112
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 730G
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP22
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Vallhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|575 MHz
|Execution units
|22
|2
|Shading units
|352
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|422 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|-
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Ys
|Hexagon 688
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|-
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|-
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|April 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7150-AB
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1