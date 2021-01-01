Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 732G – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP14 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Supports 244% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 687K vs 281K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • 26% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Higher GPU frequency (~7%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 2100 +145%
687783
Snapdragon 732G
281135
CPU 198813 99028
GPU 275313 78778
Memory 123685 48445
UX 87930 52786
Total score 687783 281135

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +103%
3670
Snapdragon 732G
1808
Image compression - 108.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 13.8 images/s
Speech recognition - 26.7 words/s
Machine learning - 25.8 images/s
Camera shooting - 15.6 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.58 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 549.4 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 46 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 37 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 47 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 36 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 732G

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP14 Adreno 618
Architecture Vallhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 760 MHz 810 MHz
Execution units 14 2
Shading units 224 128
FLOPS - 435 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 688
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X15
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2020 August 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SM7150-AC
Official page Samsung Exynos 2100 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site

