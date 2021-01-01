Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 732G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP14 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
87
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
- Supports 244% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 687K vs 281K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
- 26% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2300 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|198813
|99028
|GPU
|275313
|78778
|Memory
|123685
|48445
|UX
|87930
|52786
|Total score
|687783
|281135
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +94%
1097
566
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +103%
3670
1808
|Image compression
|-
|108.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|13.8 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|26.7 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|25.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|15.6 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.58 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|549.4 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|46 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|37 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|47 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|36 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 732G
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP14
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Vallhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|760 MHz
|810 MHz
|Execution units
|14
|2
|Shading units
|224
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|435 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 688
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|August 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7150-AC
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 2100 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site
