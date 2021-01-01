Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 750G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP14 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
87
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
- Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 687K vs 330K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
- 32% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|198813
|115426
|GPU
|275313
|77754
|Memory
|123685
|66679
|UX
|87930
|69173
|Total score
|687783
|330023
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +64%
1097
670
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +83%
3670
2002
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|58 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|37 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|61 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 750G
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP14
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Vallhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|760 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|14
|2
|Shading units
|224
|128
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 694
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|September 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7225
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 2100 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site
