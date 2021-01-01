Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 750G – what's better?

Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 750G

Exynos 2100
VS
Snapdragon 750G
Exynos 2100
Snapdragon 750G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP14 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 687K vs 330K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • 32% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 2100
vs
Snapdragon 750G

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 2100 +108%
687783
Snapdragon 750G
330023
CPU 198813 115426
GPU 275313 77754
Memory 123685 66679
UX 87930 69173
Total score 687783 330023

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +83%
3670
Snapdragon 750G
2002

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 37 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 61 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 750G

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP14 Adreno 619
Architecture Vallhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 760 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 14 2
Shading units 224 128
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 694
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X52
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2020 September 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SM7225
Official page Samsung Exynos 2100 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site

