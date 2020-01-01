Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 765 – what's better?

Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 765

Exynos 2100
Exynos 2100
VS
Snapdragon 765
Snapdragon 765

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 291K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • 26% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 2100 +130%
1109
Snapdragon 765
482
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100 +109%
3776
Snapdragon 765
1807
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 2100 +129%
667464
Snapdragon 765
291113

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 765

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55		 1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A -
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP22 Adreno 620
Architecture Vallhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 750 MHz
Execution units 22 3
Shading units 352 192
FLOPS - 600 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s
Max size - 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Ys Hexagon 696
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution - 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs - AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X52
4G support - LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2020 December 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SM7250-AA
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 765 and Exynos 2100, or ask any questions
