Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 765G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
91
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
77
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
87
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 315K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 1-year later
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2400 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 2100 +87%
1109
592
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100 +107%
3776
1826
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 2100 +112%
667464
315356
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 765G
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP22
|Adreno 620
|Architecture
|Vallhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|22
|3
|Shading units
|352
|192
|FLOPS
|-
|582 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|-
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Ys
|Hexagon 696
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|-
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|-
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X52
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|December 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7250-AB
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1