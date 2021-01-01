Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 768G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP14 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
88
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
91
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
- Supports 194% higher memory bandwidth (50 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 350K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 7-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|172308
|108959
|GPU
|263313
|101754
|Memory
|110685
|63639
|UX
|83530
|73240
|Total score
|631675
|350207
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +52%
1069
705
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +75%
3549
2023
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 768G
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP14
|Adreno 620
|Architecture
|Vallhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|14
|3
|Shading units
|-
|192
|FLOPS
|-
|700 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|50 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 696
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|-
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|May 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7250-AC
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 2100 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site
