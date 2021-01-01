Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 768G – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP14 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Supports 194% higher memory bandwidth (50 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 350K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 7-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 2100 +80%
631675
Snapdragon 768G
350207
CPU 172308 108959
GPU 263313 101754
Memory 110685 63639
UX 83530 73240
Total score 631675 350207

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +75%
3549
Snapdragon 768G
2023

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 768G

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP14 Adreno 620
Architecture Vallhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 750 MHz
Execution units 14 3
Shading units - 192
FLOPS - 700 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 50 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 696
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs - AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X52
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2020 May 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SM7250-AC
Official page Samsung Exynos 2100 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 768G and Exynos 2100, or ask any questions
