Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 780G

Exynos 2100
VS
Snapdragon 780G
Exynos 2100
Snapdragon 780G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP14 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (Adreno 642). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Shows better (up to 30%) AnTuTu 8 score – 687K vs 527K
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 2100
vs
Snapdragon 780G

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 2100 +30%
687747
Snapdragon 780G
527314
CPU 198813 161413
GPU 275313 164393
Memory 123685 85627
UX 87930 114231
Total score 687747 527314

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +63%
3610
Snapdragon 780G
2220

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 780G

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A -
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP14 Adreno 642
Architecture Vallhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 760 MHz -
Execution units 14 -
Shading units 224 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 770
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2220 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X53
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2020 March 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 2100 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 780G and Exynos 2100, or ask any questions
