Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 780G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP14 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (Adreno 642). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
86
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
90
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
89
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
- Shows better (up to 30%) AnTuTu 8 score – 687K vs 527K
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|198813
|161413
|GPU
|275313
|164393
|Memory
|123685
|85627
|UX
|87930
|114231
|Total score
|687747
|527314
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +24%
1085
873
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +63%
3610
2220
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 780G
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP14
|Adreno 642
|Architecture
|Vallhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|760 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|14
|-
|Shading units
|224
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 770
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2220 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X53
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|March 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 2100 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2