Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 855 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 487K
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 2100 +41%
1109
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100 +35%
3776
2805
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 2100 +37%
667464
487752
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 855 Plus
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2960 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.7 billion
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP22
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Vallhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|627 MHz
|Execution units
|22
|2
|Shading units
|352
|384
|FLOPS
|-
|1036 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|-
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Ys
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|-
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|-
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|July 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8150-AC
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site
